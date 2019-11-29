Three things Freddie Ljungberg could change with the interim managerial role at Arsenal

Arsenal recently axed Unai Emery from the head coach position after the Spaniard failed to guide the team to a victory in any of the previous seven matches in all competitions.

As a result, they have handed with assistant Freddie Ljungberg with the interim role for the time being and the Swede will be hoping to transform the club’s fortunes.

The 42-year-old may not make an instant difference on the playing field but he is bound to make some changes to the side ahead of the away league trip to Norwich City.

Here are three things Ljungberg may change on Sunday:

Avoid playing from the back: Ljungberg was impressive with the development side last term where he had players, who could play out from the back without making any genuine mistakes. However, the same has clearly not been the case with the senior squad and the likes of Sokratis, Calum Chambers and David Luiz have all been guilty of conceding possession in the attempt to play from the back. As such, the Swede could be better served going with the traditional goalkick method to avoid any anxious moments, which have regularly existed in the backline this season.



Nicolas Pepe’s return to the starting XI: The Ivorian has been disappointing with his finishing during his debut season and he has yet to score from open play in all competition. Owing to this, Emery had dropped him to the bench in recent league games but it came as a surprise that was done at the expense of bringing in another centre-back. Ljungberg, being a forward in his playing days, prefers to play on the front foot and that should see the comeback of Pepe to the starting XI. There could be the case of Pepe playing alongside Ozil, Aubameyang and Lacazette for the first time from the beginning of any competitive game.

Make the team play to his philosophy: Ljungberg may not hold onto the interim role for an extended period of time unless he is able to receive his UEFA pro license. However, he has the opportunity to get the team playing to his tactics and the fans could get to see something similar to the days under former boss Arsene Wenger. Ljungberg likes his team to play with an attacking mindset, and he could prefer to keep the ball on the ground and encourage quick passing to the front rather than relying on regular counter-attacks, which was the trend under Emery.