Three things to watch for in Gameweek 10 of the Premier League

Liverpool enter the 10th Gameweek of the Premier League season with a six-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the table. The Reds will continue to remain the point of focus with their home game against Tottenham Hotspur and manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his side can return to winning ways after a disappointing draw on the road to Manchester United last weekend.

Three things to watch for in the upcoming Gameweek:

Liverpool’s response: The Reds came up with a convincing 4-1 triumph over Genk in the Champions League in midweek and that brushed off some of the disappointment from the recent stalemate at Old Trafford. Still, the main focus will remain on their response in the Premier League and they have a tricky game against Spurs, who will be determined to get something from the game. Spurs nearly shared the spoils during the previous league meeting at Anfield before Toby Alderweireld’s unfortunate own goal in the 90th minute.

Manchester United’s away league form: Liverpool’s fierce rivals United have struggled when it comes to the away games in the Premier League and they are winless on the road since the victory over Crystal Palace in February. However, they have a good chance of ending the lean run against Norwich City, who have looked defensive vulnerable over the past month. The injury comeback of Anthony Martial will surely boost United’s strike force and his coordination with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Daniel James could be key to ending a four-match winless league streak with a much-needed away triumph.

Chelsea’s winning streak: The Blues enter the game with a six-match winning streak across all competitions and that includes three Premier League wins on the bounce. Despite the positives, they have a tricky encounter this weekend as they tackle Burnley against whom they have won just two of their previous five meetings. The west London giants have excelled with their attacking brand of football under Frank Lampard but it will be interesting to see how they will fare against a team preferred to sit deep and play on the counter-attack with the physical presence of Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes upfront.

(Visited 6 times, 3 visits today)