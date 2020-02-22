Three things we learned from Chelsea’s derby win over Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea managed to end a four-match winless streak in the Premier League as they registered a 2-1 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Blues found the net through Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso in the first and second-half respectively and they seemed on course for a victory with a clean sheet before Antonio Rudiger’s late own-goal.

That produced a nervy finish to the game but the west London giants were able to secure a much-needed three points to strengthen their grip on the fourth position in the standings.

Three things we learned from Chelsea’s derby win:

Chelsea finally return to winning ways: The Capital outfit had managed just two points in the four league games prior to the derby and they faced the risk of dropping up to seventh on the table, had they dropped points against Jose Mourinho’s side. However, that was not the case on Saturday as the Blues looked comfortable in possession and scored two superb goals. Both Giroud and Alonso came up with splendid low shots to beat Hugo Lloris and find the back of the net. It was certainly a memorable day for the duo, considering they made their first Premier League starts since the turn of the year.

Chelsea looking more solid with a back three: Prior to the derby, there was the talk of Lampard playing a back three, considering the Blues won the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium with a similar formation. That was certainly the case on Friday and the trio of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen comfortably dealt with the threat presented by their London counterparts. Of course, Lampard would have preferred a clean sheet but that should not matter as the club were able to end their longest winless streak of the current league season.

Olivier Giroud makes strong claim for the striker’s role: Between December and January, Giroud made no appearance for the Blues in any competition and it appeared that he could head through the exit door. However, that did not happen due to the Blues’ inability to bring in a replacement and it now appears that the Frenchman could play a big role for the club during the backend of the season. Giroud scored in his first start in three months on Saturday and besides this, he was also impressive with his link-up play and created scoring chances for the likes of Mason Mount and Ross Barkley.