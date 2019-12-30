Three things we learned from Chelsea’s London Derby win over Arsenal

Chelsea won the spoils of the London Derby for the second time this month after mounting an impressive comeback 2-1 win over arch-rivals Arsenal to mount the misery on Mikel Arteta’s side.

After the Gunners had taken an early lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham sealed a memorable win for Frank Lampard’s side.

The game was filled with drama, as Jorginho narrowly escaped a sending off before his goals which left those at the Emirates very displeased. However, Arsenal’s improving performance levels proved that they’re perhaps on the right track under their new gaffer.

Before the winter transfer window begins in January, this win also gave some clarity to Lampard on how to approach it. Here are three things we learned from the London Derby.

Tammy Abraham can be the big-game striker Lampard wants

Tammy Abraham had a very peculiar afternoon at the Emirates. For the vast majority, he was bullied by David Luiz and saw all his attempts thwarted or wasted. But when the Gunners saw their energy levels plummet, the 22-year-old amplified his own to tap into his clinical best.

He created a stunning counter-attack before finishing expertly through a tight space to win Chelsea the game and prove to his manager that he’s deserving of being Chelsea’s regular man upfront.

The goal turned out to be a big one for the youngster, as the Blues were allegedly looking for another striker. But with that compelling showing in a big-game, Abraham proves he can be the cunning #9 to win big games for his side.

Lucas Torreira’s found his best role under Arteta

Lucas Torreira continued to impress in a more deeper midfield role slotted to him by the new Arsenal manager, as he worked his socks off trying to nullify Chelsea’s threat through the middle.

The Uruguayan was everywhere making important tackles and dispossessing the blues in order to try and start counter-attacks for his side. His distribution going forward was commendable as well, as he found the right passes to open up the game.

The Gunners might’ve been on the losing end once again, but Torreira’s industrious effort continued to prove that he’s only getting better in this new system.

N’Golo Kante’s still Chelsea’s biggest asset

N’Golo Kante saw his side crumble under the high-intensity of the derby, but he held a strong nerve even during the most difficult periods of the game.

The “Three-Lung” midfielder put in another incredibly hard-working performance, moving all over the field trying to command the game. He was their midfield engine, making more tackles(7) and recoveries(9) than anyone else on the pitch, with his energy levels being twice that of anyone else as well.

The Frenchman revitalized his team’s confidence by driving them consistently driving them forward and even though he played little part in both goals, it was his undying spirit which inspired the comeback win.