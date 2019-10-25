Three things we learned from Gameweek 10 of the Premier League

Gameweek 10 of the Premier League did not present any major surprises but the VAR continued to remain a talking point after denying Arsenal the winning goal against Crystal Palace. Elsewhere, Liverpool and Manchester City continued their winning ways at the top of the table while Manchester United ended their four-match winless run in the top-flight.

Three things we learned from Gameweek 10:

Arsenal losing the plot under Unai Emery: The Gunners scored two goals through Sokratis and David Luiz in the opening 10 minutes against Crystal Palace and they seemed on course for a comfortable victory at the Emirates Stadium. However, they lacked the defensive concentration thereafter and were pegged back twice by the Eagles before the hour mark. The north London side did score a late goal through Sokratis but that was cancelled through the VAR after Calum Chambers was adjudged to have fouled Luka Milivojevic for the faintest of challenges while trying to win the ball. The Gunners may have suffered just one defeat from the past 11 games but the pressure is getting on to Emery with the fans far from pleased with the team’s performances over the course of 90 minutes.

Manchester United return to winning ways: The Red Devils won their first league game in more than a month as they picked up a 3-1 victory over Norwich City away from home. The result meant that they were able to end their dismal away run in the top-flight and were able to register their first away league win since February. Elsewhere, United scored more than one goal in a game for the first time since the curtain-raiser against Chelsea but they should have still won by a greater margin. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial squandered their first-half penalties and that should pose a concern for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, given the club have converted just two of their five spot-kicks in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool pass another big-game test: Jurgen Klopp’s side made their worst start to their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur after Harry Kane scored with a header after just 47 seconds on the clock. However, they managed to come up with a strong fightback in the second period and goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah sealed the comeback triumph. Despite the victory, the Merseyside outfit need to cut down on the occasional mistakes in the defence and one of them nearly cost them. Heung-min Son appeared destined to score after beating goalkeeper Alisson but he only managed to hit the woodwork. The Reds are currently six points ahead of City at the top of the standings and they have just one more league game against Aston Villa before facing each other at Anfield.

