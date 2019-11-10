Three things we learned from Gameweek 12 of the Premier League

Gameweek 12 of the Premier League saw Liverpool stretch their advantage at the top of the table after they registered a comfortable 3-1 triumph over Manchester City at Anfield.

Elsewhere, the likes of Leicester City and Chelsea extended their respective winning streaks to propel to the second and third spots respectively while Watford finally bagged their maiden win of the campaign to vacate the last position in the standings.

Three thing we learned from Gameweek 12:

Liverpool’s title to lose: The Reds tackled Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield on Sunday and the match was anticipated to provide a close contest. However, the hosts dominated the proceedings from the beginning and they scored two goals within the opening 15 minutes before putting the game to bed with another strike after the interval. The holders did manage to pull one goal back but the Reds were largely in control as they were able to make countless number of blocks at the back. With the victory, the Reds are eight points ahead of Leicester and Chelsea but most importantly, they have a nine-point advantage over the Cityzens. The Merseyside giants squandered a seven-point lead when they were fighting for the title last term but they will have learnt from the setback. It would certainly come as a huge disappointment, if they are unable to end their three-decade long wait for the league title this term.

Leicester and Chelsea continue to excel: Before the start of the season, both Leicester and Chelsea were not fancied to come anywhere near the top four. However, they have defied critics with their impressive run of form and they are both firmly placed in the Champions League spots, considering fifth-placed Sheffield United are nine points behind them. Chelsea celebrated their sixth successive league win over the weekend as goals from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic registered a 2-0 triumph over Crystal Palace. Leicester, meanwhile, produced one of their best displays of the campaign against Arsenal and they won with a similar scoreline as Chelsea’s. The Foxes thoroughly dominated the contest and the margin of victory could have been bigger with some better composure in front of goal. Brendan Rodgers’ side have won four league games on the bounce.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur continue to struggle: The north London duo have experienced average starts to the current league season and their winless streaks extended over the weekend. The Gunners were comfortably beaten by Leicester on the road and they have accumulated just two points from the past four league encounters. Spurs, meanwhile, have bagged three points in the same period, but there are not any positives. Spurs have taken 1-0 leads in the past three games, only to squander their advantage. The Gunners are already facing a tough task of finishing in the Champions League spots with an eight-point deficit to the top four. Spurs, meanwhile, are languishing in an uncharted territory in the bottom half of the table and they are already 11 points behind Manchester City, who are presently fourth in the league standings.