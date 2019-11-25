Three things we learned from Gameweek 13 of the Premier League

Gameweek 13 of the Premier League saw Liverpool maintain their eight–point advantage at the top of the table with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph at Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, holders Manchester were able to return to winning ways after getting the better of Chelsea, who had previously won six league games on the bounce.

On the other side, there was frustration for the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, who only managed stalemates against Southampton and Sheffield United respectively.

Here are three things we learned from Gameweek 13:

Jose Mourinho impresses on management return: Mourinho was handed with the head coach role at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the week and he managed to help them secure a 3-2 triumph over West Ham United on the road.

Mourinho has built his reputation of being a defensive coach but over the weekend, Spurs played with much more freedom under his guidance and were clearly the better team in the first half where they scored twice.

Following the break, the advantage was soon trebled but they did lose their defensive shape during the final quarter of the London derby as the Hammers capitalised to score twice.

While it is hard to judge Mourinho’s impact at Spurs from one game, the players have certainly provided a reaction, considering it was their first away league win since beating Fulham in January.

Plenty of pressure on under-fire managers: Arsenal’s Unai Emery has been the subject of immense criticism from the fans over the past month and things did not change over the weekend as the Gunners settled for a frustrating 2-2 draw against Southampton.

The north London club were very lucky to even come up with a point, considering the Saints’ were pretty woeful in front of goal and squandered a number of clear-cut chances to put the game to bed in the second half.

Meanwhile, Everton suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Norwich City, who were then placed at the bottom of the standings and that has certainly brought question marks whether Marco Silva is the right man for the job.

Both Emery and Silva will be under great pressure following the weekend’s results and they could face the sack in the near future, should they fail to help their respective clubs return to winning ways.

Liverpool seal another late victory: The Reds continued their pursuit of the Premier League title with another victory but they needed to earn the result against a competent Crystal Palace side.

Sadio Mane gave the Reds the advantage at the beginning of the second half but it appeared that they could drop points after Wilfried Zaha scored in the 82nd minute.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side sealed another late comeback as Roberto Firmino netted the winner in the 85th minute while ending his four-match goalless streak.

The Reds have dropped points in just one game this season. They have shown a never-die spirit with eight points gained from goals scored in or after the 85th minute.