Three things we learned from Gameweek 14 of the Premier League

The 14th Gameweek of the Premier League saw Liverpool continue with their unbeaten run at the top of the table. Behind them, Leicester City were able to sustain the eight-point gap after a dramatic injury-time winner against Everton. However, holders Manchester City lost ground on the leaders after a frustrating 2-2 draw at Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal failed to return to winning ways but Tottenham Hotspur managed to secure back-to-back league victories under new boss Jose Mourinho to reduce their deficit to the Champions League spots to just six points.

Three things we learned from Gameweek 14:

Manchester City’s title hopes fading: A nine-point gap to Liverpool had already seemed a daunting task to catch up before the weekend and the deficit has now extended to 11 points. The Cityzens twice took the lead against the Magpies on Saturday at St James Park but on both occasions, they were pegged back with the equaliser within minutes of their goal. The result has meant that the Cityzens have failed to beat the Magpies on the road for two games on the bounce and most importantly, their prospects of a third-straight Premier League crown appear improbable unless the other sides help them out by taking points off the Reds.

Arsenal’s defensive frailties remain: There was much optimism with the dismissal of manager Unai Emery earlier this week with the Gunners fans believing that Freddie Ljungberg on an interim basis, could end the club’s seven-match winless run. However, that did not happen against Norwich City at Carrow Road and the Gunners were ultimately lucky to come up with a point from a 2-2 draw. For the final 35 minutes, the north London side were largely on the back foot and they had goalkeeper Bernd Leno to thank as he made a string of top-notch saves to make up for the defensive mistakes of the team.

Chelsea suffer surprise defeat: The Blues have been lauded for their attacking displays under Frank Lampard this term but they have not had the best of times since the international break. The west London giants have failed to win any of their last three games and two of those have been in the top-flight, where they have suffered losses. The Blues were praised for their efforts in the defeat to Manchester City but the same was clearly not the case against West Ham, where they were average with their finishing. They were eventually made to rue for the missed chances after Aaron Cresswell outsmarted Reece James with a right-footed strike which beat Kepa Arrizabalaga at the far post.