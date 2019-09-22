Three things we learned from Gameweek 6 of the Premier League

Gameweek 6 of the Premier League produced a number of surprises with Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea among the top teams on the losing side. Elsewhere, Liverpool maintained their five-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the standings but they did not have the easiest of games against Frank Lampard’s side at Stamford Bridge.

Here are three things we learned from Gameweek 6….

Manchester City return to winning ways in style: Prior to the Gameweek, the Citizens’ central defence was the prime talking point with Fernandinho having to play in a makeshift role alongside Nicolas Otamendi with John Stones and Aymeric Laporte in the treatment room. As a result, Watford would have fancied testing the defensive resolve of the reigning champions and that barely happened on the day with the Citizens rampant from the off. Pep Guardiola’s side embarrassed the Hornets on their home turf with five goals in the opening 17 minutes and they eventually secured a 8-0 triumph over the visitors. Barring the woodwork and some wayward shots from close range, the Citizens may have quite easily reached double figures and broke the league scoring record for a single game. The shock 3-2 defeat at Norwich City certainly appears a distant memory after the five-star display on Saturday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal’s rescue: Arsenal had a winnable fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday but they made things difficult for themselves after conceding in the first half while having Ainsley Maitland-Niles sent off. However, they were able to come up with a strong second half display to register a stunning 3-2 comeback win and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was once more responsible for the match-winning strike. The Gabon international showed a lovely gesture with the second half penalty by offering it to summer signing Nicolas Pepe, who scored his maiden goal for the club. After playing the role of the motivator, Aubameyang had unfinished business on the field and he ensured that he was the difference maker with a perfectly crafted free-kick six minutes from time. Aubameyang has now netted seven goals in seven matches in all competitions this term

Manchester United’s woes continue on the road: United went into the weekend game against West Ham United on the back of successive 1-0 wins at home against Leicester City and Astana. However, they struggled to display their dominance in the contest as they could not find the space behind the Hammers backline, which had gone more than five hours without conceding. Marcus Rashford and Daniel James lead the line at different stages of the game but neither of those players could offer a regular threat on Lukasz Fabianski’s goal. As a result, the Hammers managed to secure their second home win over United on the bounce following goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell in the first and second half respectively. With the 2-0 loss, United have now gone nine away matches across all competitions without a win and their last league triumph on the road came against Crystal Palace during a 3-1 victory in late February.

