Three things we learned from Manchester City’s win over Leicester City

Manchester City overcame a resilient Leicester City side to move closer to second place in the Premier League table after a commendable 3-1 win over the Foxes.

Brendan Rodgers side had taken a shock lead through Jaime Vardy, but the defending champions rallied back with goals from Riyad Mahrez, IIlkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus ending the Foxes long unbeaten streak.

City also went back to winning ways at home after the shock Manchester Derby loss denting their title challenge, as they now sit eleven points behind Liverpool, who still have a game in hand.

Despite being shaky defensively once again, City put on a masterclass in romping forward causing trouble to the rock-solid Leicester backline. With some sensational individuals display, the Citizens gained confidence before a stern run of games in the weeks ahead.

Here are three things learned from the eventful game.

City desperately need to sign a centre-back in January

After the relatively comfortable display against Arsenal last week, there were questions surrounding whether Manchester City’s defence had gained solidity or not. That was answered when Jaime Vardy ran riot through the middle, outpacing and outmuscling both Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi, who especially looked in sixes & sevens.

The defending champions are too frail defending against pacy attackers, with the Leicester game further showcasing why they need a strong centre-back. Caglar Soyuncu’s allegedly a target, but he’ll be very expensive for them.

Whether they have to outsource a talented centre-back from another league or opt for someone like Tyrone Mings from Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola’s side needs an assertive centre-back to aid Aymeric Laporte(once he’s back) and form an unbreakable partnership to bring tranquillity to their backline.

Leicester still haven’t been able to replace Riyad Mahrez

Leicester started the game in inspired fashion, lodging some menacing counter-attacks to rattle the defending champions. But after the opener, they took their feet off the paddle.

They just couldn’t attack properly, being uninspired in creating chances and allowing City to gain control of proceedings. In particular, they missed Riyad Mahrez’s presence in attack. The Algerian was unforgiving against his former side, tormenting Ben Chilwell with his tricky dribbling runs and running rings around the Foxes.

He scored a lucky goal, but was all over Leicester’s defence with his unpredictable nature. Ayoze Perez, on the other hand, had a quiet game at right-wing, which proves that Leicester must work on getting an appropriate, dangerous figure to replace Mahrez.

Kevin de Bruyne is keeping City’s season from falling apart

Another day, another sublime performance from Kevin de Bruyne. After putting on an absolute masterclass at the Emirates, the Belgian was back to his twisted ways in taking the game to Leicester.

De Bruyne was everywhere, demanding possession to carry the ball forward, find the incisive passes and destabilize the Foxes’ shape. He caused nightmares with his unpredictable passes and attained his 10th assist of the campaign after a delightful run following by a pitch-perfect through-ball for Jesus’ goal.

De Bruyne sparked the comeback, making sure City don’t’ fall off again. That’s almost becoming routine, with the Belgian ushering his side to success being at the absolute peak phase of his career.