Three things we learned from the north London derby

Tottenham Hotspur won the bragging rights on Sunday evening as they picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal in the north London derby.

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring for the Gunners with a superb long-range strike in the 16th minute which comfortably beat Hugo Lloris in goal.

However, within 137 seconds, Spurs equalised through Heung-min Son after Sead Kolasinac gifted the possession with a poor backpass which was intended for David Luiz.

After the interval, the Gunners were dominant side for nearly 25 minutes with a possession of more than 80 per-cent, but they failed to find the breakthrough.

Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the two best chances to score, but one of those hit the woodwork while the other was splendidly saved by Lloris.

In the final 15 minutes, Spurs enjoyed good success on the counter-attack as Emiliano Martinez had to make crucial saves. They eventually bagged the winner in the 84th minute with a Toby Alderweireld header from a corner.

Three things we learned:

Arsenal’s defensive display: Prior to the derby, the Gunners had kept clean sheets in three of their previous four league games and they conceded a single goal against Leicester City when they were one-man down. However, there was plenty of lax defending against Spurs and after a couple of poor passes in the defensive third, Kolasinac eventually gifted Spurs with the equalising goal. The defeat on Sunday has meant that only West Ham United (24) have lost more points from winning positions than Arsenal (21) this term.

Tottenham Hotspur keep European hopes alive: Spurs managed to leapfrog the Gunners to the eighth position after the derby win and they are within two points of seventh-placed Sheffield United, who are occupying the final Europa League qualifying spot. They now have a good chance of leapfrogging the Blades to the last European place, suppose they are able to win their remaining three games of the campaign. Meanwhile, the eighth position could yet guarantee a spot in the Europa League, if Manchester City’s European ban is upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Jose Mourinho does it again against Arsenal: Jose Mourinho has had the edge over Arsenal with the teams he has managed in the past. It was always expected that the Gunners would face a tricky test with the Portuguese in the opposite dugout. Mourinho had gone into the derby, having never lost a home encounter against the Gunners and the record remains intact. The 57-year-old has now registered six wins and four draws from the 10 home matches he has managed against Spurs’ cross-town rivals. He will definitely savour his first north London derby success.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com