Top 4 wonderkids to miss a January transfer according to Football Manager

Numerous high profile wonderkids earned their big break during the Winter transfer window; Haaland, Olmo and Exequiel Palacios moved to Germany while Reinier signed for Real Madrid and Sander Berge joined Premier Leagues Sheffield United. Today FootballManagerStory.com share the best of the rest according to Football Manager.

Football Manager is well known for predicting the future development of wonderkids. Fans around the world use FM to form an opinion on lesser known players and even professional clubs are reported to use the Football Manager database. So, who are the best wonderkids to miss out on a move in January according to FM?

Nicolo Zaniolo – 20 years old – Roma

Since moving to the capital from Inter Milan Zaniolo has set Serie A alight. An unknown, discarded youth prospect Nicolo is now seen as one of the top wonderkids in World Football and his fast rise to fame is replicated in Football Manager.

Featuring from midfield the Italian can play out wide or through the middle with speed, tight ball control and a trademark end product. Roma are well known for talent spotting to make a profit and many expect one of Europe’s elite to come knocking, a move which may now be hindered after his recent cruciate ligament injury.

Eduardo Camavinga – 17 years old – Rennes

A ball winning midfielder with surprising physicality for such a tender age Camavinga can also create. With the energy of Kante and defensive attributes of Makalele, Eduardo is bound to attract a big money move.

Time and again he has formed the backbone of any FM project. Despite making 22 Ligue 1 appearances (season to date), age must be a factor as the Footballing world wait to see how this exciting prospect develops.

Thiago Almada – 18 years old – Velez Sarsfield

Labelled by many as Messi(esque) Almada enjoys fantastic ball control, skill and rare creativity. That low centre of gravity is a joy to watch and many Football Manager players have profited from the Argentine in FM20.

We all wait with bated breath, hoping that ultra-low asking price remains the same come the Winter update. In real life, Thiago would have made a far cheaper option for Red Bull Salzburg who opted to sign Dani Olmo paying more than double what Almada could have cost according to FM.

Sandro Tonali – 19 years old – Brescia

The Football Manager community are baffled by Tonali. Breaking onto the scene in 2018/19 and touted as the next big thing in FM19, the Italian retains that crown for FM20. The complete midfielder he can pass, tackle and move well with the ball. An all action, physically dominant yet technically gifted wonderkid, Europe’s elite could profit from Tonali with his versatility and exciting brand of Football.