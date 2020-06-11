Tottenham Hotspur tipped to offload four players to fund new signings

Tottenham Hotspur have been fancied to part ways with four first-team players in the next transfer window as they look to garner funds for new signings, The Times reports.

The north London giants have experienced a disappointing 2019/2020 campaign by their standards and they are currently eighth on the table and seven points adrift of the top four.

Jose Mourinho’s side still have the chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League and the fifth position could be sufficient, suppose Manchester City fail to win their CAS appeal against a two-year European club competition ban.

Irrespective of this, the capital outfit are likely to restrict their spending for the summer with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In the latest Spurs news, it is suggested that club will look to reduce their outlay for the next transfer window and they could sanction the sale of as many as four first-team stars.

Danny Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters were loaned out to Newcastle United and Southampton respectively during the January transfer window after failing to earn regular first-team football under Mourinho. Both players are currently out-of-favour and it won’t come as a surprise, if they head for the exit door.

Eric Dier and Serge Aurier have been mentioned as the other players, who could be offloaded and that is somewhat surprising. Dier was involved regularly under Mourinho prior to the coronavirus shutdown and the Englishman started as part of a three-man central defence.

The 26-year-old’s versatility of playing in the holding midfield or central defensive positions makes him a valuable asset for the Portuguese manager, but a potential departure could be on the cards, particularly with his contract due to expire in just over 12 months’ time.

Aurier, on the other hand, has experienced a mixed season with Spurs where his positioning has been questioned from the right side of the backline. He has been replaced with Japhet Tanganga in the right wing-back spot on a few occasions this year and that may be an indication that he is no longer a regular starter.

Aurier has more than two years remaining in his existing deal with Spurs. He is currently the only specialist right-back in the squad with Walker-Peters out on loan. Spurs will surely want a replacement in place before selling the Ivorian. Paris Saint-Germain’s Thomas Meunier has been reported as a possible target and he could be available on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Jan Vertonghen is one player, who is determined to leave Spurs this summer. The Belgium international’s current deal expires on June 30 but the club want him to sign a short-term extension for the rest of the season before considering a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com