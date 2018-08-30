Tottenham star admits that he had been sleeping during win against Manchester United

Tottenham continued their good start to the season with a 3-0 win against Manchester United on Monday.

The goals came through a goal from talisman Harry Kane and a brace from Lucas Moura.

Many doubted that Mauricio Pochettino’s squad will challenge for the Premier League this season after they failed to secure a single new recruit during the summer transfer window.

The North London club have however so far churned out three impressive performances and they are so far one of four clubs, along with Watford, Chelsea and Liverpool to have so far won all their games.

Son has been away from Spurs for a while as he has been on duty with South Korea at the Asian Games. If South Korea can win the tournament, it will mean that Son will be exempt from mandatory military service for South Korea. If they do not win the tournament, he will likely have to start the service within the next 18 months and this could be a potentially huge blow for Spurs especially as the Asian has established himself as a key player within the first-team squad.

Son has so far impressed at the tournament while captaining his country and they are set to play against Japan in the final during the weekend.

Son has since revealed in an interview to Reuters that he had been asleep while his team-mates defeated Manchester United. He did however add that he was delighted to see the score when he finally woke up.

He said: “It was too late, it was two o’clock in the morning here so I was sleeping but I was very happy when I saw the result,” said Son. “I was very happy for that and very proud of my team mates. I’m here but I’m still watching my team mates, so I was very happy.”

“I’ve missed already three or four weeks and we have the international break before I will be back. I’m ready for that. Even when I don’t play I will be waiting for my chance. We’re one team and I have to be ready to play for my team,” he added.

