Two Arsenal players to watch out for next season

With just three weeks remaining to the new Premier League season, Arsenal have made just the single signing in the form of teenager Gabriel Martinelli, who has joined them from Brazilian minnows Ituano.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has acknowledged that there could be around three or four arrivals before next month’s transfer deadline, but the Spaniard would still have to transform the club’s fortunes with most of the players within the current squad.

A sixth place finish in the Premier League and a Europa League final loss last season meant that the club missed out on Champions League football for the third season running, and the fans will be hoping that the players can get their act together and qualify for the elite competition this time around.

Two Arsenal players to watch out for:

Shkodran Mustafi:

The Germany international drew plenty of criticism from the supporters last season as he was guilty of making a few high-profile errors. One of those came during the closing stages of the campaign in the defeat to Crystal Palace, and the fans have certainly not gone over the incident as he has been booed on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States. Mustafi has been found guilty of some average decision-making and he recently allowed Robert Lewandowski to score with a free header during the Gunners’ 2-1 friendly triumph over Bayern Munich. Still, the central defender may have a point to prove next season, considering the club are bracing themselves for the potential departure of Laurent Koscielny with no immediate replacement in sight.

Eddie Nketiah:

The Arsenal graduate has excelled with his performances during pre-season and he made the headlines with the winning strike against Bayern. Nketiah was only a 81st minute substitute for the friendly, but he showed the eagerness to unsettle the Bayern backline and earned plaudits for physically outsmarting Niklas Sule and Joshua Kimmich shortly after taking the field. Ultimately, he managed to find the winner with a tap-in and the performance should prove influential towards his gametime next term. The Gunners have not pursued a new centre-forward to replace Danny Welbeck this summer, and Nketiah could be afforded with a regular run in the Cup competitions and Europa League group phase next season.

