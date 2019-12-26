Two players Tottenham Hotspur should target in January

Tottenham Hotspur have had a relatively comfortable start under Jose Mourinho’s tenure, only losing two games since he came on board last month. While he’s gotten Dele Alli to be firing on all cylinders and Harry Kane scoring again, a persisting problem the Portuguese failed to solve is their defensive troubles.

Spurs are finding it extremely difficult to shut out oppositions, creating their own issues with poor defensive displays. Serge Aurier, despite all his wonders going forward, is struggling to keep out attackers through his side and the Lily Whites are also lacking that extra commanding centre-back.

Mourinho remains calm over any activity in January, but he needs to make quality defensive signings to compete with the best. If they’re to aspire to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, they need to make clever signings in January. Here are two players they should target.

Thomas Meunier

Mourinho needs a more assertive right-back who can fulfil both attacking and defensive duties, for which Thomas Meunier stands as a solid option.

The Belgian international is hardly a regular at a rotational Paris Saint-Germain side and a productive bid could swoon him in, especially knowing his contract is ending soon. A versatile individual, Meunier can put in a shift as a wing-back, winger or a full-back.

His best traits are marching forward, which will definitely amplify Spurs attacking intensity. He’ll help Harry Kane with his incisive crosses, but is a tenacious defender who holds himself strongly in the defensive front.

The 28-year-old would bring experience as well as the bite Spurs need to be more authoritative with their defending.

Tyrone Mings

Aston Villa might not have the best defensive records in the Premier League, but Tyrone Mings continued to impress in difficult surroundings.

The England International’s been rock-solid against formidable challenges, putting in some admirable defensive displays to prove himself a sturdy figure. By averaging 6.1 clearances per game, he’s been an absolute machine fending away danger.

As Mourinho stated that he needs time to make Spurs defence strong again, Mings is the perfect man to help bring that change. He’s emphatic with his challenges, strong in the air and can distribute the ball cleverly as well, which can help him adapt to Spurs style.

The Aston Villa man will probably cost Spurs quite a big fee, but the 26-year-old will only get better in the years ahead and can keep the Lily Whites backline squeaky clean for many years.