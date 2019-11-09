Two reasons why Arsenal should sack Unai Emery

Arsenal recently suffered their third Premier League defeat of the season at Leicester City and that has dropped them eight points behind the top four places after just 12 games into the campaign.

As a result, there are already doubts regarding the future of Emery and we look into a couple of reasons why the Spaniard should be axed from the head coach role.

Top four prospects fading away: The Gunners have missed out on the top four in the past three seasons and that has contributed to their absence from the Champions League. Emery was backed in the transfer market with as many as five immediate signings but that has not necessarily improved the results on the playing field. While the defence has remained a problematic position over the years, the Gunners now face a fresh concern with their poor return in front of goal. The north London giants have amassed just 16 goals from the opening 12 league games and they have a negative goal difference which has contributed to their worst-ever beginning to a Premier League campaign at a similar stage. The Capital outfit have a friendlier schedule after the international break with league matches against Southampton, Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion but in their current form, victories in those games are far from assured.

Poor results throughout the year: The Gunners have struggled for form throughout the calendar year and in the last 18 league matches, they have a win percentage of just 33. This run has yielded just 21 points and over the course of an entire top-flight season, that would constitute around 44 points which is relatively mid-table form. Moreover, the Gunners have also suffered an embarrassing 4-1 Europa League final defeat to Chelsea while bowing out of the League Cup to a weakened Liverpool outfit. Adding to this, they have recently grown the trend of squandering leads to settle for draws and that is clearly an indication that the team don’t seem to suit Emery’s style of play. While part of the blame would go to the players, it is generally the manager’s job to get the best out of the squad available. With already a eight-point gap to the top four, the Gunners need to act fast and the change in the manager could trigger a positive reaction from the players.