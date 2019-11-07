Two suitable candidates to replace Unai Emery at Arsenal

Arsenal have endured another frustrating Premier League campaign and they are already six points behind the top four places after the opening 11 matches. As a result, the pressure has started to mount on manager Unai Emery and there are suggestions that he could be sacked, should the Gunners succumb to a league defeat at Leicester City this weekend.

Here are two possible candidates who could replace the Spaniard:

Jose Mourinho: The Portuguese manager has been out of work since his dismissal at Manchester United in December 2018. The former Chelsea boss has been busy with football punditry during his time away from coaching but he is likely to return to the dugout sooner rather than later. Mourinho is certainly not a favourite among the Gunners fans due to his negative comments about the club in the past, but he still remains one of the best head coaches around. The Portuguese will definitely place the emphasis on solidifying the backline but there are a section of the supporters that remain concerned over the 56-year-old’s inability to hold onto his position for the long term. Mourinho has failed to last more than three seasons wherever he has managed and his recent dismissals at Chelsea and United have resulted from poor league starts in his third year with both teams.

Mikel Arteta: The former Arsenal captain was touted as a probable candidate to succeed Arsene Wenger as the head coach before Emery was recruited last year. The Spaniard has been working as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City over the past three-and-a-half seasons and he has been earning rave reviews with the likes of Raheem Sterling making positive progress under his guidance. With no managerial experience under his belt, Arteta remains a huge risk to be considered by the Gunners but the fans would relish the prospect of the Spaniard returning to the Emirates, given he would encourage an attacking brand of football reminiscent to that played by the champions. Arsenal have largely relied on counter-attacking football under Emery but of late, they have been disappointing, given they have bogged down under pressure and surrendered leads.