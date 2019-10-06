Two things we learned from Gameweek 8 of the Premier League

Gameweek 8 of the Premier League witnessed Liverpool extend their advantage at the top of the league standings following Manchester City’s shock 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Elsewhere, the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United had forgettable away trips to Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United respectively and the duo have their task cut out to make the top four this term.

Here are two things we learned….

Liverpool’s title to lose after just eight games: The Premier League campaign may be just eight games old but the Reds have been handed with a huge advantage in the quest for a maiden Premier League title. City were already five points behind the Reds at the top of the standings and there was the anticipation that Jurgen Klopp’s side may drop their first points of the season against Leicester City at home. However, they managed to scrape through a lucky victory after a late stoppage time penalty converted by James Milner and the 2-1 triumph instead put the pressure on the Citizens to keep up with them. To the surprise of many, the Premier League holders struggled to find their way past a resolute Wolves backline and they were eventually made to pay the price with Adama Traore scoring twice after the 80th minute. The Reds are now eight points ahead of second-placed City, which is the highest at the current point of time in any Premier League season and they surely have been presented with a golden opportunity to secure their maiden English crown in nearly three decades. Liverpool face a test of their title credentials against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur after the international break but they should remain optimistic of bagging maximum points, given their opponents have looked off-colour with their recent displays.

Things going from bad to worse for Manchester United: The Red Devils had already made their worst-ever start to a Premier League season after seven games and their misery continued at Newcastle United, where they suffered a shock 1-0 loss. United’s away woes have been well documented over the past few months but they could not cease the unwanted record at St James’ Park as they went winless for the 11th-straight game on the road. While United have improved on the defensive performances from the previous campaign, they have certainly been hampered on the attacking point of view with Marcus Rashford struggling to lead the line with success. The young United graduate started the season with a flourish as he bagged a brace against Chelsea in a 4-0 triumph but he has since failed to replicate the performance with just one more goal scored from the penalty spot. The departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez (on loan) to Inter Milan during the summer have reduced the attacking depth and the club have not been aided by the fact that Anthony Martial has been sidelined with a thigh problem for more than a month. United are already five points behind the top four and they have a testing challenge after the international break with Liverpool making the Old Trafford trip.

(Visited 13 times, 1 visits today)