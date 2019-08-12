Two things we learned from Manchester United’s 4-0 win over Chelsea

Manchester United began their 2019/20 Premier League campaign in style with a comfortable 4-0 triumph over Frank Lampard’s Chelsea at Old Trafford. A sublime penalty from Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for United at the Theatre of Dreams while summer signing Daniel James completed the rout with a memorable debut goal off the bench.

Here are two things we learned from United’s performance…

Plenty of more work to be done with the defence

The Red Devils splashed the cash to pursue Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire to solidify the backline this summer and the duo were handed their maiden appearances on Sunday. While Maguire came up with a flawless performance on the day, there were concerns elsewhere with the Blues offered plenty of space during different stages of the game.

Luke Shaw, in particular, struggled with his distribution at the start which saw a flurry of attacks on the left side of United’s defence, but thankfully, it did not prove costly. On the opposite end, Wan-Bissaka was impressive with his tackling and interception, but there were a couple of moments where Blues left-back Emerson was allowed with plenty of space to get his efforts on goal. Still, United came up with a clean sheet with David de Gea looking assured between the sticks, and that should provide confidence in the matches going forward.

Paul Pogba provides another mixed performance

Pogba had a rather mixed performance against the Blues, but he still managed to come out of the game with a couple of assists which pleased the Old Trafford faithful. In the first half, the Frenchman happened to replicate something similar to the backend of the previous campaign, where he was guilty of regularly losing possession of the ball.

However, he managed to make up for the same in flying colours during the second period with two goalscoring contributions including a sublime defence-splitting pass for Marcus Rashford’s second goal of the game, which killed off the contest. Despite this, there remain doubts regarding the midfielder’s future with the club following his comments in the aftermath of the stunning victory, he said: “I’m aware that things have been said. Only time will tell. There’s always that question mark.”

