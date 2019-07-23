Two young Chelsea players to watch out for next season

Chelsea have experienced a mixed run of results during pre-season, but there have been positives with a few young players getting the chance to impress under new manager Frank Lampard. Among those, we look into a couple of graduates, who could make the breakthrough during the 2019/2020 campaign.

Mason Mount:

The 20-year-old has spent the previous two seasons on loan with Vitesse and Derby County respectively and he had worked with Lampard at the latter of those clubs. In a short while, the youngster has shown his versatility of playing in the central midfield or number 10 role where he has impressed with the link-up play, mobility and ability to test the goalkeeper with direct free-kicks. Mount, who recently penned a fresh five-year deal with the club, is expected to make his Blues debut next term, with Lampard suggesting that he has announced himself into the first-team with a ‘great‘ pre-season.

Tammy Abraham:

Unlike Mount, Abraham was handed his Blues debut more than three years ago. The one-time England international has since spent his time on loan with Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa respectively, but he should get his Blues chance next season amid the club’s year-long transfer ban. Abraham’s previous Premier League stint with Swansea was unimpressive with just five goals but he should have developed into a better footballer after dropping down a division with the Villains last season to gain more first-team experience. The 21-year-old striker recently bagged the opening goal in the Blues’ 2-1 friendly triumph over Barcelona in Japan.

