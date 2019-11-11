Unai Emery handed with six-game deadline to save his Arsenal job

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been handed with a six-game deadline to save his head coach role with the club, a report from Evening Standard claims.

The Spaniard has come under severe criticism from the supporters in recent weeks and there have been calls for him to be sacked after the 2-0 Premier League at Leicester City over the weekend.

Gunners head of football Raul Sanllehi has recently stated that Emery is still the right man to manage the north London side but it seems that the 48-year-old will be afforded with just a months’ time to prove himself.

Furthermore, it is mentioned that Emery’s performance will be analysed over the next six matches in all competitions, out of which four are in the Premier League against bottom-half opposition.

The Gunners are presently eight points behind the top four positions in the table and they are in danger of dropping further adrift in their quest for Champions League qualification through the league.

With league games against Southampton, Norwich City, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United after the international break, the Gunners have an easier schedule but the board will expect Emery to build up a winning run.

Still, there are no assurances with the inconsistency shown by the club in the defensive scheme of things and a couple of winless games could urge the club’s hierarchy to reconsider Emery’s position at the helm.

Arsenal are presently without a victory from five matches in all competitions. Out of those, they have taken leads in four games, only to concede and squander their advantage.