West Ham United confirm reappointment of David Moyes as manager

West Ham United have confirmed the reappointment of David Moyes as the head coach of the club. The 56-year-old, who was previously in charge of the Hammers for a six-month spell between 2017 and 2018, has rejoined them on an 18-month contract.

“West Ham United are pleased to confirm that David Moyes has returned to the Club as first-team manager,” a statement read on the club’s official website.

The Hammers made a good beginning to the season under ex-boss Manuel Pellegrini and they were just below the top-four places in the Premier League at the end of September.

However, their form thereafter is nothing to be proud of and two victories from the next 12 top-flight matches sees them within one point off the relegation positions.

As such, the dismissal of Pellegrini was definitely a no-brainer but it will be interesting to see how the fans will react to the return of Moyes, given they were largely unimpressed with the style of play during his previous managerial stint with the club.

Moyes has directly gone to work with the first-team squad ahead of the Premier League home clash against Bournemouth on New Year’s Day and he can anticipate a testing challenge.

The Cherries have had the edge over the Hammers since their Premier League promotion and the latter have failed to win any of the previous six meetings with just three points accumulated.

Eddie Howe’s side are without a number of key players due to injury setbacks but they can’t be underestimated as they have shown a strong defensive resolve of late.

The South Coast side were on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend but prior to that, they were able to register a draw and win against Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.