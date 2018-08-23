West Ham’s interest in veteran surely shows that things are bad

West Ham have started the season in poor form.

They lost their opening game of the season 4-0 against Liverpool and followed that up with a 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth last weekend.

Pre-season expectations among Hammers fans were high especially after the club had an impressive summer transfer window in terms of new signings. Not only did the East London club recruit former Premier League winner Manuel Pellegrini as their manager but they also signed new players which included the likes of Felipe Anderson, Issa Diop, Andriy Yarmolenko, Lukasz Fabianski, Carlos Sanchez, Lucas Perez, Fabian Balbuena, Ryan Fredericks and Jack Wilshere.

Understandably, it main take time before Pellegrini as well as the new signings settle into life at the London Stadium. The defeat against Liverpool is also excusable as the Reds are one of the best sides in the League this season. However, the Hammers should have at least been more competitive and at least made Liverpool fight for the three points, they failed to do that.

They also should have got nothing less than a point from the Bournemouth match. They started the game well and took the lead through a Marko Arnautovic before a second half meltdown and went on to lose 2-1 after Callum Wilson and Steve Cook scored to give the visitors the win.

Things have gotten so bad for the Hammers that a report published by The Sun has even claimed that they are considering re-signing James Collins. The 35-year-old was released by the club at the end of last season after it was clearly looking like he could no longer cope with the demands of the Premier League.

Collins is still a free-agent and is eligible to join any professional club in England outside the transfer window.

The Hammers have looked shaky defensively and surely a consideration of signing Collins again but surely indicate that things are really bad.

If Collins does sign, Fabian Balbuena is likely to be the man who he will compete with for first-team action.

