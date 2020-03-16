Why Angel Gomes should stay put at Manchester United

Manchester United’s Angel Gomes has recently been attracting transfer interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea with his Red Devils contract due to expire at the end of the season.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that the club will hold negotiations over a fresh deal with the academy graduate but it remains unclear whether the teenager will put pen-to-paper on the extension.

Amidst this, we look into three reasons why Gomes should stay put with the Red Devils rather than making the switch to the English capital with Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

No assurance of starting role: Gomes has become frustrated with the limited gametime with the Red Devils this term and he has been restricted to just five appearances – out of which three have been starts. A move to the Blues would improve his chances of playing time next season but there are still no assurances of a regular starting spot. Gomes prefers to feature in the number 10 spot but that position has been cemented by Mason Mount. Meanwhile, the left wing remains another favourite role for the youngster but he may similarly struggle for starts with the competition from Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi – both of whom are established players at the first-team level.

The trust from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Solskjaer has barely played Gomes in the current campaign but has still spoken fondly about the graduate by stating that he could have a ‘long future‘ with the club. Gomes’ teammate Tahith Chong recently renewed his deal after an extended contract standoff and the fans will be hoping that Gomes will follow suit by committing his long-term future to the Red Devils. Of course, he may not break into the first-team plans instantly but could be sent out on loan next season where he can prove his credentials with regular gametime. Gomes has been one of the best performers for the club’s development side and he has contributed 10 goals and six assists from 27 outings.

Carving his career in familiar surroundings: Gomes has played with the likes of Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, Brandon Williams and James Garner for the Under-23s, where he has been their captain. While Greenwood and Williams have made the breakthrough with the first-team, the same has not been the case with Gomes, Chong and Garner, who have been restricted to the odd appearance. Gomes will definitely benefit from a period away from the club on loan but looking further into the future, he has the chance of being part of the next crop of young players, who can push for regular first-team football at United.