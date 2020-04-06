Why Liverpool should seek to sign Adama Traore during the summer

Adama Traore has had an impressive season with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this term and he has contributed a tally of four goals and seven assists from 28 appearances.

While his goalscoring contribution does not appear attractive, he has shown plenty of promise with his improved passing, crossing and ability to dribble past the opposition defender on the right flank with better consistency.

As a result, he has enhanced his reputation from a player with a poor end-product to someone, who can exert fear on the opposition backline with his quick dribbling at pace.

Here are a couple of reasons why Liverpool should look to sign him..

Gamechanging option off the bench: The Reds have experienced a superb top-flight season and they were within a couple of games of winning their maiden Premier League title before the unexpected halt due to the coronavirus outbreak. Despite the flawless league campaign, Jurgen Klopp will be aware of the need for more attacking quality on the bench next term as their rivals are bound to come up with a stronger title challenge. RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner has regularly emerged as an option to fulfil the requirement but Traore could fare better for the Reds with his Premier League experience and familiarity with the counter-attacking style of football.

AFCON 2021: Klopp has been reliant on the front trio of Mane, Salah and Roberto Firmino for the club’s goalscoring exploits over the past two-and-a-half years. In the current season, Mane and Salah have scored a combined 30 goals in the top-flight but Klopp could face a situation in January next year where he could be without the duo due to the African Cup of Nations. Of course, there are doubts regarding the tournament itself amid the coronavirus pandemic but should the games happen, the manager could face a situation whereby two of his most influential players are absent for around four weeks. Such a moment could ideally suit Traore, who with his blistering speed remains ideal for the club’s style of play.