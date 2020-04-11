Why Manchester United should avoid signing Harry Kane

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for Harry Kane over the past few weeks and a recent report from The Mail has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy could be willing to sanction the striker’s sale to the Red Devils for a world-record £200m fee.

Levy is understood to have been annoyed with Kane’s hint over a future exit from the club but besides this, the Spurs chief is said to be concerned over the stadium debt of £637m amid the possibility of the season being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will definitely want to reinforce the squad in the next transfer window but a deal for Kane could see them close the gap to their title challengers. However, there are some risks involved in the move and we look into a few reasons why the Red Devils should ignore an approach for the England international.

Kane’s recent injury record: The 26-year-old has an exceptional scoring record with Spurs, having netted 181 times from 278 appearances. Despite the impressive statistic, he has been hampered with a few injuries over the past 16 months, where he has missed around 33 games for the north London side. Meanwhile, those setbacks have happened during the backend of the current and previous season, which leads to questions whether this could become a recurring trend during the prime stage of his professional career.

The transfer budget: Solskjaer could be handed a £150m pre-sales budget for the next transfer window and any additional funds may be gathered from player exits. In case United make the move for Kane, they could potentially find themselves spending the entire budget on one marquee signing. The Three Lions captain is definitely one of the league’s most valuable players but he does not warrant the price tag, particularly with his burn-out concerns over the past one-and-a-half years.

Hamper development of existing players: Solskjaer has placed his trust on the young players in the attack and Anthony Martial has been the go-to choice to lead the line with Marcus Rashford and the young Mason Greenwood occasionally occupying the role. However, a world-record move for Kane would end any debate over the striker’s position, given the 26-year-old will expect to start upfront. That could hamper the playing time for Martial, in particular, who prefers the centre-forward role instead of playing out wide. It won’t be a surprise, if he considers his future with the club in such a situation.