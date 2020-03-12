Why Manchester United should sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent contract

Manchester United’s winter signing Odion Ighalo has been a huge hit since his temporary move from Shangha Shenhua and he has already bagged four goals and one assist in all competitions.

Of course, those goalscoring contributions have come in the Cup games but he has still been consistent, having found the net in each of his three starts for the club.

As a result, he has already become a favourite among the club’s supporters and we look in a few reasons why the Red Devils should reward the striker with a permanent deal.

Ighalo’s physical presence: With the departure of Romelu Lukaku last summer, United lacked a focal point in their attack during the first half of the season. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford did score regularly but most of their goals were from counter-attacks rather than from set-pieces. With Ighalo, United now have a player, who can unsettle the opposition backline with his strength and good hold-up play. On top of that, he has been hugely impressive with his finishing. He has scored three of his four goals with his weaker left foot.

United won’t need to break the bank: Ighalo’s arrival from Shenhua was a huge surprise during the final hours of the January transfer window and many doubted whether he could succeed with United. However, having made a quick impression, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has personally admitted that the club will need the striker’s qualities for next season. As per Transfermarkt, Ighalo is priced at around £5.85m and spending the fee on Ighalo won’t set United back in their quest to strengthen other areas of the field this summer.

Enhance the striking options: Martial has been the go-to striker for United during the current campaign but there have been stages where the Frenchman has looked fatigued. Particularly after Marcus Rashford’s injury, the 24-year-old was handed with the extra burden of finding the net as well as leading the line. A regular run of starts in all competitions hampered his form before the winter break but he has returned to his usual self with Ighalo handed the starting opportunity in the Cup games. United may pursue a high-profile striker in the summer but they could still do with Ighalo, who could come in when the regulars need a break.