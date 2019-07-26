‘Would love to sign him,’ some Everton fans react to transfer link with 26-year-old ace

A section of the Everton fans have reacted to the ongoing transfer speculation linking them with a move for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha. The Toffees were largely dependent on Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison to contribute to the goal tally during the previous campaign, and they are now said to be eyeing a top-class forward, who can take them to the next level and compete for European football.

A recent report from Sky Sports News has claimed that the Toffees are prepared to formal talks with Crystal Palace regarding the signing of Wilfried Zaha, and the gossip has resulted in a mixed reaction from the club’s faithful.

While some believe the move won’t be happening due to the Eagles’ hefty £80m asking price, the others feel that it is worth to pay a club-record fee for the Ivorian, considering he would be an upgrade on the club’s frontline options.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter….

Cant see this happening — ste shirley (@bet0132) July 24, 2019

Didn't think 45mil for Sigurdsson could be topped in terms of overpaying for a player, but 70mil for Zaha would take the crown. #efc — Daniel Horne (洪時安) (@Dandan217) July 24, 2019

10 golas 10 assists last season and last 3 seasons improved goal record and has pace to burn — Kevin⚽️🏒 (@KevinK_EFC1878) July 24, 2019

Would love to sign him but reckon he’s arsenal bound — Paul Carroll (@carroll3_p) July 24, 2019

It’d be nice but i’ll believe it when @ALANMYERSMEDIA says it has legs. — Steve (@stevey_toff) July 24, 2019

I don’t think he’s a signing which gets everyone excited but the harsh reality of the situation is that he is a huge upgrade on DCL/Tosun/Niasse. I’d definitely have him.#EFC — The Gwladys Street (@TheGwladysSt) July 24, 2019

Zaha has been a consistent performer for the Eagles in the past few seasons and the previous campaign saw him contribute 10 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League as the south London club stayed comfortably clear of the drop zone.

Owing to this, it is quite obvious that the 26-year-old forward remains an integral part of the Eagles first-team squad and that has resulted in them demanding a non-negotiable £80m fee to sanction his sale during the ongoing transfer window.

At present, it is unclear whether the Toffees are prepared to meet the Eagles’ valuation for the attacker but that remains only one of their concerns, given they need to convince the player as well as beat the competition from Arsenal, who have already failed with an opening £40m bid for the Ivorian.

