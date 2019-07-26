Football Blog - Independent Football Writing
‘Would love to sign him,’ some Everton fans react to transfer link with 26-year-old ace

26 July 2019 by

A section of the Everton fans have reacted to the ongoing transfer speculation linking them with a move for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha. The Toffees were largely dependent on Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison to contribute to the goal tally during the previous campaign, and they are now said to be eyeing a top-class forward, who can take them to the next level and compete for European football.

A recent report from Sky Sports News has claimed that the Toffees are prepared to formal talks with Crystal Palace regarding the signing of Wilfried Zaha, and the gossip has resulted in a mixed reaction from the club’s faithful.

While some believe the move won’t be happening due to the Eagles’ hefty £80m asking price, the others feel that it is worth to pay a club-record fee for the Ivorian, considering he would be an upgrade on the club’s frontline options.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter….

 

Zaha has been a consistent performer for the Eagles in the past few seasons and the previous campaign saw him contribute 10 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League as the south London club stayed comfortably clear of the drop zone.

Owing to this, it is quite obvious that the 26-year-old forward remains an integral part of the Eagles first-team squad and that has resulted in them demanding a non-negotiable £80m fee to sanction his sale during the ongoing transfer window.

At present, it is unclear whether the Toffees are prepared to meet the Eagles’ valuation for the attacker but that remains only one of their concerns, given they need to convince the player as well as beat the competition from Arsenal, who have already failed with an opening £40m bid for the Ivorian.

 

