‘You’re loved already’, some Arsenal fans react to the club’s second summer arrival

A selection of Arsenal supporters have revealed their excitement over the arrival of Dani Ceballos. The Spain international recently became the club’s second signing of the summer transfer window after joining them from Real Madrid on a season-long loan.

The Gunners have remained largely quiet in terms of the transfer business for the summer but the recruitment of Ceballos has provided manager Unai Emery with a quality player, who has the ability to feature in multiple midfield positions.

Generally a central midfielder by trade, the Spaniard has shown that he is also comfortable in the number 10 position from his recent exploits with national team at the Under-21 Euros, and that should only enhance his prospects of commanding a regular starting role next term.

Owing to this, the fans have been excited by his arrival and here are some of the reactions on Twitter…

Welcome to the family! — La Toyia Fleming (@LaToyia) July 25, 2019

Welcome Dani, you're loved already😊 — Em (@_GoonerPrincess) July 25, 2019

Ceballos is a perfect replacement for Cazorla imo. Ozil could be back at his best next season if we could add a top winger. — INVINCEARSENAL (@INVINCEARSENAL) July 25, 2019

Best suited as a number 8 in my opinion, Ceballos can do it all in midfield. He evades pressure pretty easily, can progress and dribble his way through the opposition, and break the lines with his excellent passing. Quite literally almost a perfect Ramsey replacement. #COYG pic.twitter.com/OFqZtYv8ly — ★ (@torresvcalcio) July 25, 2019

Ceballos on loan was an excellent coup considering our situation — Cam (@eeromac) July 25, 2019

From what has been said it looks as if Dani Ceballos will be the perfect replacement for Ramsey, adding another creative presence in the midfield. Let’s hope he can bring that to Arsenal and from there hopefully remain at the club, beyond the one year loan #HolaDani 🔴⚪️ — Ciarán McLoughlin (@Ciaran_Mc_1) July 25, 2019

A particular section of the Gunners fans were left disappointed with the club’s decision to release Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer, but Ceballos could prove the ideal replacement for the Wales international.

Unlike Ramsey, Ceballos has not made regular goalscoring contributions in recent seasons, but it can be said that he was hardly offered with the opportunity to feature in an advanced midfield role at the Bernabeu.

Based on this, no one can predict the eventual outcome of the midfielder’s loan stint, but he is bound to fit into the club’s traditional style of play, given he has a very strong range of passing.

